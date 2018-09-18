Sega Mega Drive Classics are on their way to Nintendo Switch

SEGA has announced that a plethora of Mega Drive classics are making their way to Nintendo Switch later this year.

More specifically, the Sega Mega Drive Classics compilation is set to launch for the hybrid console in Winter 2018.

Planned for a digital and physical release, it will include over 50 beloved titles such as Streets or Rage, Phantasy Star and Sonic The Hedgehog.

The Nintendo Switch version will allow players to play together in local multiplayer using the console’s joy-con controllers and other peripherals.

If you’re after a package of popular classic gems to play on the move, this is something to look out for.

Earning 6/10 in our review, we praised Sega Mega Drive Classics for boasting over 50 titles, although we were bummed by a few glaring omissions:

‘Sega Mega Drive Classics is a very well put together retro collection that takes a group of games that are well remembered and drags them into the 21st century. It’s not going to overly surprise, but nor is it meant to.’

