The Secret Way You Can Get an Amazon Echo Dot for just 99p

No need to ask Alexa to find you a good deal — we’ve done the legwork for you. Saving £49, get the Amazon Echo Dot to enhance your smart home for just 99p when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Ah, there’s always a catch, but as it goes we don’t think this is an altogether big one. Enjoy one month free of Amazon’s streaming service, Music Unlimited, pay just one month’s worth of their family plan service for £14.99, and you’re still only parting with a total of £15.98 — that’s a humungous saving of £34.

All you have to do is sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited. Once your first week of paying for the service comes around, you’ll receive further information on how you can cash in on this incredible deal. The best part? If you’re really only in it for the massively discounted Echo Dot, you’ll be able to cancel your streaming membership at any time.

Offering you all the skills of the full-sized Amazon Echo, the Echo Dot is the more compact younger sibling, still packing a whole host of information and answers to your commands. A 1.6-inch speaker, the Echo Dot can see to your every beck and call, from making an online order to finding out about the weather. By connecting to your smart home set-up, she’ll even be able to dim the lights or turn on the TV.

With the added addition of Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to ask her to find you the perfect playlist or play your favourite song. A library bursting with millions of songs, Music Unlimited is constantly being added to with the latest releases and is inarguably the best streaming service for music when put hand in hand with the Echo Dot for a seamless listening experience.

Whether you’re intrigued by Music Unlimited or simply want to cash in on the Echo Dot at an exceptionally low price, this deal is not to be missed. With a huge £34 slash in price, whilst maybe not quite 99p, it should still feel like daylight robbery when you nab yourself an Echo Dot.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.