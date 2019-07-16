Between all the Amazon Prime Day 2019 madness you might have missed the amazing discount of 20% on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones for £262.94 (from £330)

A powerful pair of headphones, it goes without saying there’s a hefty price tag to match. However, in this secret Prime Day deal, you can snatch up a pair for just £262.94 — that’s a £67.06 price slash.

The best part, this deal is one for the average, non-Prime Amazon shopper, accessible to everyone during Prime Day, whether you have a membership or not.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones A powerful, smart set of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 adapt to your behaviour and environment in terms of both volume and the audio content you hear, truly becoming apart of your listening experience.

Equipped to take on the title of some of the best wireless headphones out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are well equipped with its new QN1 processor. Enhancing both the noise cancelling and high-resolution audio functionalities, these headphones will deliver an even more immersive, authentic sound. Able to boost the noise cancelling frequencies to stretch that much further, the 32-bit audio signal processing means you’ll listen to any given track as it was intended.

Boasting a 30-hour battery life, you won’t be running out of juice — or beats — anytime soon. In the unlikely event you are running low, with quick charging capabilities, just 10 minutes on charge can offer up a whole five hours of playback.

Smart as well as powerful, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones really get to grips on you as a listener with its Adaptive Sound Control feature. Getting to know you and your listening preferences, it will automatically adjust sound levels and the audio content it delivers to you based on your behaviours and the environment you’re in. With voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, the ability to control via voice or through simple touches to your headphone hardware makes it easy to adjust volume, skip songs and tackle incoming calls.

Although this isn’t an exclusive Prime Day deal, the phenomenal £67.06 saving on the Sony WH-1000XM3 is ending at midnight tonight, so make sure you jump on this pair of exceptional headphones for just £262.94 whilst you can.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

