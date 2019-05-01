Secret Crush will reveal which of your Facebook friends fancy you

Facebook has announced Secret Crush, a new feature that’s got as good a chance as bringing young people back to the site as anything.

It’s an extension of Facebook Dating, and is designed to make it easier to hook up with the Facebook friends you low-key wouldn’t mind getting down and dirty with. Or, you know, make your friendship a bit weird.

Read more: Best VPN

Secret Crushes should to fulfil a user desire that has always existed. There have long been fanciful (and highly entertaining) rumours floating around about how to find out which of your Facebook friends fancy you.

One of the classic theories was that the people who appear in the Friends section of your Facebook profile are the ones that keep checking you out. Probably not true.

“People have told us that they believe there is an opportunity to explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends,” Facebook announced at F8 this week.

“So now, if you choose to use Secret Crush, you can select up to nine of your Facebook friends who you want to express interest in. If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they will get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them.

“If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list, it’s a match! If your crush isn’t on Dating, doesn’t create a Secret Crush list, or doesn’t put you on their list, no one will know that you’ve entered a friend’s name.”

Unfortunately, Secret Crushes only available to Facebook users who have access to Facebook Dating… a feature that hasn’t yet rolled out to the UK.

Read more: Best smartphone

It’s currently available in: Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana and Suriname.

What dating apps do you currently use, and why? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.