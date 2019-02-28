Second Dolby Cinema site to arrive in the spring

The number of UK Dolby Cinema sites expands with a new site opening in Leeds later this year

After a long wait for the UK’s first Dolby Cinema site, a second cinema is now on the way that’s due to open in the spring.

Leeds will be the destination for this new Dolby Cinema site, with the Odeon Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park located in The Springs Retail and Leisure Park.

Related: Behind the scenes of Dolby Cinema at the Odeon LUXE Leicester Square

They’ll be ten screens in total, with 971 Luxe reclining seats spread across the venue. The main Dolby Cinema screen features Dolby’s proprietary Christie dual 4K laser projector system, along with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The screen will feature 263 Luxe recliner seats.

One of the other screens will be a 173-seat Odeon iSense screen. iSense is similar to IMAX, with a slightly curved screen that’s three-storeys tall for a bigger, immersive cinema-going watch. That screen will have a 4K projector and Dolby Atmos surround sound, too.

Related: What is Dolby Atmos?

Julian Stanford, Senior director of Dolby Cinema Europe said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our Dolby Cinema footprint in the UK by launching at ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, a new attraction which will give the local community an opportunity to experience the unparalleled cinema magic that a Dolby Cinema delivers.”

We were very impressed by Dolby Cinema when we attended the first UK site last year. Considering the amount of work that went into that venue, we’d expect this to be at a similar level, if not quite the same scale. The Leeds site is expected to be the first of several more to open in the UK in the next few years.

Looking forward to Dolby Cinema in Leeds? Let us know on Facebook or via Twitter @TrustedReviews