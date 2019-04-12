UK’s Dolby Cinema site opens in Leeds and is the first outside London

The Odeon and Dolby partnership gathers more pace in the UK with the arrival of a second Dolby Cinema site in Leeds. The opening of the venue marks the occasion of being the first Dolby Cinema site accessible outside of London.

April 12 saw the gala opening and ribbon cutting of the Odeon Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, attended by hundreds of local dignitaries, media and business owners. Located in The Springs Retail and Leisure Park, the Odeon Luxe Leeds has ten screens and a total of 971 Luxe handmade reclining seats spread across the venue.

The main auditorium is specc’d for Dolby Cinema and boasts a proprietary Christie dual 4K laser projector system, Dolby Atmos surround sound system and can sit 263 people within its walls.

It’s not the only premium screen experience available at the site. One of the other screens is a 173-seat Odeon iSense screen. Measuring at 15 x 6.2m – taller than a double decker bus – it offers an IMAX-like experience on a slightly curved screen. That screen also has a 4K projector and Dolby Atmos sound.

To add to the premium experience, the Oscar’s Bar is there to serve customers with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. If you need a drink to stay awake during your film marathon, there’s a Costa Coffee station that serves freshly brewed coffee.

Food and drink options extend to lattice fries and chicken strips along with sweet and salted popcorn, and there’s also a Coca Cola Freestyle machine with over 100 different flavours.

Julian Stanford, Senior Director of Dolby Cinema Europe said, “It’s exciting to see the growth of Dolby Cinema in the UK with a second ODEON offering our technology to revolutionise cinematic experiences. We’re delighted to be at the opening of ODEON Luxe Leeds, a cinema built from scratch, designed to bring local film fans a truly immersive and unrivalled cinematic experience. Filmmakers are choosing Dolby Cinema technology to create a new generation of storytelling…”

From now until May 30, the Odeon Luxe Leeds will offer tickets at just £5 for screenings before 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Cinema-goers in Leeds can now look forward to watching Avengers: Endgame, Detective Pikachu, Rocketman and Aladdin in Dolby Cinema the coming months.

