Scrolling got you hungry? You can now order food through Instagram

Instagram has a new Food Orders feature, which lets you grab lunch from your favourite local restaurants from the comfort of your feed.

The photo-sharing app has introduced a new feature that aims to make ordering the mouth-watering food on social media easier than ever.

Restaurants and cafes now have the option to add an Action Button to their profiles. This button invites hungry followers to order food to their homes online and buy gift cards for the restaurant for friends and family.

Social media-savvy accounts can even incorporate Food Orders stickers into their Instagram Stories, allowing users to simply tap the sticker to be redirected to the seller’s site.

Many businesses already rely on Instagram to show off aesthetically-pleasing pics of what their menu has to offer, so integrating an order button into the app does sort of make sense.

The new feature is being introduced this week to support local businesses struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The UK government ordered all pubs and restaurants to close back in March, causing many small businesses to turn to takeaway and food delivery apps in order to stay afloat.

“Small businesses are an important part of our community, and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID‑19 crisis”, said Instagram in a blog post. “Today, we’re making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love.”

The Food Orders feature is now available in the UK, as part of a worldwide rollout. US users were first to experience the new feature when it was announced across the pond last week.

Keep an eye on your favourite local burger places and bakeries if you’re interested in catching the new stickers in action.

