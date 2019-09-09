Where to watch Scotland vs Belgium tonight – on TV and online

Scotland vs Belgium − Where and when to watch tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier

Hang in there folks, just a few more days until the Premier League gets underway again. In the meantime, there’s the small matter of Scotland’s must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium, the current top-ranked national side in the world, according to FIFA. How did it come to this? Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Scotland vs Belgium tonight.

Scotland vs Belgium kick-off time

Today’s game is set to kick off at 7:45pm BST.

Scotland vs Belgium TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Scotland vs Belgium is being shown on Sky Sports Football. You can catch the build-up from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland vs Belgium − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Scotland vs Belgium − Match preview

Scotland currently occupy fourth place in Group I, having won two and lost three of their five qualifiers so far. Belgium top the group with 15 points from a possible 15, and Russia, with 12 points, are in second place.

With five games left to play, anything but a victory tonight would all-but kill off Scotland’s hopes for automatic qualification. However, they have the play-offs to fall back on, having won their Nations League group last year.

Steve Clarke’s side were a goal to the good in their last outing, but ended up losing 2-1 to Russia. Stephen O’Donnell’s second-half own goal proving to be the difference.

The last time Andy Robertson and co faced Belgium, they lost 3-0, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing a brace and Kevin De Bruyne adding the gloss in stoppage time. Scotland have a job on their hands doing any better this time around.

