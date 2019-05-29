Scorching Pixel 3 Deal: Only Pay 99p Upfront with our Exclusive Offer

Fancy paying just 99p upfront for a brand new Pixel 3? Use our exclusive code Trusted20 and bag yourself one of the best Android smartphones for less.

For Google’s flagship smartphone – with arguably the best smartphone camera on the market – you’d expect to pay a hefty fee for a decent tariff. With O2’s 9GB contract for just £29 a month (and 99p upfront), you’re getting a solid amount of data and for a lower total cost than if you bought the phone outright.

At the moment, a SIM-free Pixel 3 will set you back a whopping £739 and yet, by the end of O2’s two year contract, the total will have only come to £696.99. That’s a saving of £42 to be had, right off the bat. In this context, it’s almost as if you’re getting the 9GB of data at no extra cost.

Speaking of which, due to the snazzy optimisation of social media apps on mobile, 9GB of data will get you through plenty of Instagram, Twitter and Facebook posts, and then some. You should even have some data left in the tank for a bit of YouTube streaming.

Back to the phone at hand however, I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say that the Pixel 3 is like a dream come true for Instagram users. The phone’s single-sensor 12.2MP camera, which might not sound too impressive on paper, can actually take some of the best photographs we’ve ever seen on a smartphone.

In our 9/10 review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “The pictures I have captured with this phone are, simply put, stunning. Shots of food are so packed with detail you can see flecks of salt; pictures of people’s faces showing intricate detailing in hair and skin that is sometimes beyond what my eyes can see.”

The Pixel 3 also packs a brand new mode known as Night Sight. Designed to tackle low-light situations and night time photography, Night Sight gives you the chance to avoid using the flash entirely, giving you the same amount of detail that you’d expect from a daytime shot.

If you’re looking for your next phone upgrade, the Pixel 3 should be a serious contender. With best-in-class photography skills, 9GB of data and an upfront cost of just 99p with the code Trusted20, this deal’s a no brainer.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK