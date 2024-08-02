School’s out for smartphones with new Android feature

School might be out for summer, but for smartphones school may never come back in – especially for kids with Android phones.

Google is launching a new School Time mode for Android devices, which would lock smartphones during the school day, with exceptions for some apps.

Insta360 Go 3 is now under £300 The Insta360 Go 3 is one of our favourite and most verstatile GoPro action cam rivals. Snap it up for over £100 off. Amazon

Was £404.99

Now £299 View Deal

The feature, which was introduced on the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch will launch on more Android phones, tablets and Galaxy Watch devices over the next year, Google says.

Google says the feature is designed to promote a productive learning environment, free from distraction but does help kids get in touch with their parents in an emergency situation.

“School time enables parents to set their child’s personal device to a dedicated home screen with limited functionality during school hours, which helps reduce distractions during class,” Google writes in a blog post.

“Parents can schedule and select which apps are allowed during School time in Family Link, our parental controls app. Parents will also have the option to allow calls or texts from specific contacts.”

When School Time is active, kids will be able to see that the main access to the phone is locked, but allowed apps will be accessible through a button in the centre of the screen. The feature comes as part of wider calls to curb access to phones for kids in schools.

The previous UK government had already issued guidance backing headteachers who had prohibited the use of phones during the school day, including during break times.

“Many schools around the country are already prohibiting mobile phone use with great results. This guidance will ensure there is a consistent approach across all schools,” the Conservative goverment said back in February.

“Schools will be supported to prohibit mobile phone use with examples of different approaches including banning phones from the school premises, handing in phones on arrival at school, and keeping phones securely locked away at school.”

It’s not clear whether how Labour plans to approach the situation, but had previously dismissed the tory plans as “impractical”.