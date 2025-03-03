Say hello to the Nothing Phone (3a) collection

MWC 2025 has kicked off with a bang, with Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis not only showcasing the Nothing Phone (3a) series for the first time, but revealing new details about the highly anticipated collection.

While the company hasn’t been shy about teasing the upcoming budget-focused range, this is the first time that the company has shown both phones off in the flesh. Well, kind of, anyway. Revealed at the Qualcomm booth, both smartphones are on display – behind a thick panel of glass.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Nothing Phone (3a) collection boasts what has become Nothing’s staple design, complete with a transparent rear that gives you a good ol’ look at the insides of the device.

What’s most interesting is that, despite both being from the same collection, the two smartphones look quite different from one another. One features a similar camera housing as the popular Nothing Phone (2a), albeit with what looks like an additional lens, while the other opts for a more traditional circular camera housing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rumours have been circulating about the existence of a Nothing (3a) Pro, and today’s reveal seems to back that up – but we’ll have to wait for the full reveal tomorrow to say for sure.

Aside from debuting the smartphones in the flesh for the first time, the company’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, revealed that the Nothing Phone (3a) collection will sport the new Snapdragon 7S Gen 3.

While Nothing claims that this will provide a boost in performance when scrolling through apps and playing games, the real draw of the chipset is the NPU chops. While Nothing had nothing to announce on the AI front today, it’s safe to assume that AI will – as with most phones in 2025 – play a critical role in the new collection.

It should also shine compared to the mid-range competition if Nothing is once again aiming for the same £349 price point as the Nothing Phone (2a). For context, the £399 Honor Magic 7 Lite offers the much older and less powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

With the Nothing Phone (3a) reveal set for tomorrow, 4 March, at 11 a.m. GMT, we don’t have that long until we find out more.