Say hello to Microsoft’s next-generation console: Xbox Series X

In a bombshell of a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation console – now officially known as Xbox Series X.

Details are still emerging about the new hardware, but it has been revealed as a new console known as ‘Xbox Series X’ which will be available in Holiday 2020. Such wording could imply multiple consoles, and we’re bound to find out more as further details emerge.

Previously known as Project Scarlett, it will launch alongside Halo Infinite and possibly the newly announced Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga. The console’s design is quite unusual too, abandoning the flat design we’ve grown used to after several generations.

Instead, Xbox Series X is a tower, almost like a gaming desktop with a power button located on the top left, alongside a traditional disk drive and what might be an eject or sync button for controllers and other peripherals just below it. It’s really different, and we dig it.

While the console is a massive departure from traditional design conventions, the controller is far more familiar. At first glance it looks almost identical to its older sibling, but actually has a few nice refinements. A share button is now found in the middle and it’s slightly smaller and more comfortable overall.

“There were certain things that we’ve learned through doing the Elite controller and just listening to fans. One of them is on the d-pad we have a new hybrid d-pad that we’ve been working on that we think is important, so you’ll get a sense of that in the new Xbox wireless controller,” explains Phil Spencer in an interview with Gamespot.

We’ll be providing more details on Xbox Series X as it emerges, including some of our in-depth analysis on everything we know about the console’s specs, games and our own predictions for the next generation. Keep an eye on the site for all of that good stuff!

