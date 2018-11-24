Save on the UE Wonderboom, Megaboom and Boom 2 for Black Friday

On the hunt for a portable wireless speaker? There are still cracking deals to be had on UE’s Wonderboom, Megaboom and Boom 2 for Black Friday UK 2018.

The Wonderboom is down by 44% to just £49, its lowest ever price on Amazon. You can save 45% on the Megaboom, that’s a reduction of £122 to £137. And the Boom 2 is available for £69 (Cherry lite and Phantom finishes only), which counts as 42% saving on the RRP.

Related: Black Friday Bluetooth Deals

Are these speakers worth your hard-earned cash? Very much so. Starting with the Wonderboom, its portability is a fantastic asset so you can take it with you wherever you go. It’s a tough unit, “virtually unbreakable” and for such a small speaker, it can go ridiculously loud.

The Megaboom is bigger and as the model name implies can go very loud. Whether you’re using indoors or out, it can belt out an punchy and engaging sound. The Boom is another tough unit, able to withstand any knocks, splashes of water or drops it encounters. And the sound is full of that trademark UE energy with some solid bass.

Whether you’re at socialising at home or outdoors looking to enliven things, the UE ‘Boom’ speakers offer terrific audio performance without breaking the piggy bank.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.