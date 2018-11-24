Save on the UE Wonderboom, Megaboom and Boom 2 for Black Friday

On the hunt for a portable wireless speaker? There are still cracking deals to be had on UE’s Wonderboom, Megaboom and Boom 2 for Black Friday UK 2018.
The Wonderboom is down by 44% to just £49, its lowest ever price on Amazon. You can save 45% on the Megaboom, that’s a reduction of £122 to £137. And the Boom 2 is available for £69 (Cherry lite and Phantom finishes only), which counts as 42% saving on the RRP.
UE 'Boom' speakers Black Friday Deal
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, waterproof and it packs an audible punch too.
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth/Wireless Speaker
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth/Wireless Speaker
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker
Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.
Related: Black Friday Bluetooth Deals
Are these speakers worth your hard-earned cash? Very much so. Starting with the Wonderboom, its portability is a fantastic asset so you can take it with you wherever you go. It’s a tough unit, “virtually unbreakable” and for such a small speaker, it can go ridiculously loud.
The Megaboom is bigger and as the model name implies can go very loud. Whether you’re using indoors or out, it can belt out an punchy and engaging sound. The Boom is another tough unit, able to withstand any knocks, splashes of water or drops it encounters. And the sound is full of that trademark UE energy with some solid bass.
Whether you’re at socialising at home or outdoors looking to enliven things, the UE ‘Boom’ speakers offer terrific audio performance without breaking the piggy bank.
