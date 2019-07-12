Time to save on a smartwatch with this Samsung Galaxy Active Watch and power bank bundle

What time is it? According to Currys and its Black Tag summer sale, it’s time you rewarded yourself with savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active and power bank bundle. A reduction has seen £50 wiped off the RRP for this piece of wearable tech.

It’s not just about the Apple Watch Series or Fitbit with regards to smartwatches. Samsung is in on the game too and this discount by Currys sees the Galaxy Watch Active drop down to £229.

Galaxy Watch Bundle Galaxy Watch Active & Wireless Portable Power Bank Bundle Get amongst Currys Summer Black Tag Sale and save yourself a hefty £49.99 on this sweet bundle. Not only do you get the Galaxy Watch Active, but a wireless portable power bank so go with it.

Now you may be wondering “doesn’t it cost £229 anyway?”, and you’d be right. However, this promotion bundles in the Galaxy Watch Active and the Wireless Portable Power Bank.

Separately, they’d cost nearly £280, but with this deal you won’t have to worry about the Watch Active running out of battery. With the Wireless Portable Power Bank, you can resuscitate your watch (or phone) and continue on with you were doing.

Crafted out aluminium, the Galaxy Watch Active is both light and tough, ready to withstand a fair amount of damage. If the standard finish bores you, it can be livened up by swapping out the wrist strap for a different colour or style, offering a degree of customisation.

The watch’s built in monitor ensures it keeps track of your blood pressure and heart-rate, and it’s also able to automatically detect fifteen types of workouts (with more are on the way), as well as track your sleep patterns and offer wellness suggestions.

It’s also compatible with Samsung’s Bixby smart assistant, which offers the ability to send messages, sent alarms and reminders.

We haven’t reviewed the Galaxy Watch Active, but we did have some hands-on time and were impressed. We felt this version was “a worthy successor to the Samsung Gear Sport that boasts an attractive design and worthwhile new features for the price.” And now you get even more for that price.

