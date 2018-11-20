Save on Pure radios and systems during Amazon’s Black Friday event

Speaker brand Pure has discounted its Evoke range of radios and all-in-one systems for Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

A number of Pure radios and all-in-one systems are being reduced, so there’s sure to be a bargain found. Whether you’re looking for a standalone or portable radio, the selection here will suit your tastes. All-in-one systems are as the name implies, so if you’re on the lookout for a unit that can play CDs, stream music and broadcast radio, this is the system for you.

Related: Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

We’ve reviewed a number of Pure radios and found them to be consistent and entertaining performers. The F3 is best suited for a lounge or large kitchen and in our review, we felt that it had “a beefy, powerful sound that shrugs off the usual sound limitations of a DAB radio”. The H6 is more of a retro-styled radio and for that unit we offered the caveat that it was, “a great classic DAB radio – if you put the effort into taming its boomy bass.” A review for the C-D6 all-in-one system on Amazon commented that they were “so happy with this stereo – it looks great, sounds great, and works great.”

Pure has a reputation for delivering solid-sounding, feature-packed radios with some style. This selection of radios and all-in-one systems looks to live up to that reputation.

Related: Amazon Black Friday

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.