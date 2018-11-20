Save on Pure radios and systems during Amazon’s Black Friday event

Speaker brand Pure has discounted its Evoke range of radios and all-in-one systems for Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.
A number of Pure radios and all-in-one systems are being reduced, so there’s sure to be a bargain found. Whether you’re looking for a standalone or portable radio, the selection here will suit your tastes. All-in-one systems are as the name implies, so if you’re on the lookout for a unit that can play CDs, stream music and broadcast radio, this is the system for you.
Pure Evoke F3
Pure Evoke F3
A stereo all-in one music system that features support for DAB and FM radio and comes with a CD player. If streaming tickles your fancy there’s built-in Bluetooth too.
Pure Evoke C-D6 Stereo All-in-One Music System
Pure Evoke C-D6 Stereo All-in-One Music System
The C-D6 packs in DAB and FM radio, a CD player and built-in Bluetooth. This discount only applies to the black finish.
Pure Evoke C-D4 All-in-One Music System
Pure Evoke C-D4 All-in-One Music System
The C-D4 also comes with a remote control, 20 presets for selecting radio stations, stereo headphone socket and an aux-in connection.
Pure Evoke H4 Prestige Edition Portable DAB/DAB+/FM Radio
Pure Evoke H4 Prestige Edition Portable DAB/DAB+/FM Radio
The H4 can be operated from the mains. Or if you choose, the ChargePAK F1 battery pack turns it into a portable radio, with enough charge to last 50 hours. Black version has been discounted too.
Pure Evoke H6 Prestige Edition
Pure Evoke H6 Prestige Edition
Play a little with the settings and the H6 can turn into one of the better-sounding large DAB radios, as well as a satisfying Bluetooth speaker.
Pure Pop Midi S Portable DAB/DAB+/FM Radio
Pure Pop Midi S Portable DAB/DAB+/FM Radio
The Midi is the smallest and most portable radio on offer with this deal. Can be plugged in through the mains and also features Bluetooth.
We’ve reviewed a number of Pure radios and found them to be consistent and entertaining performers. The F3 is best suited for a lounge or large kitchen and in our review, we felt that it had “a beefy, powerful sound that shrugs off the usual sound limitations of a DAB radio”. The H6 is more of a retro-styled radio and for that unit we offered the caveat that it was, “a great classic DAB radio – if you put the effort into taming its boomy bass.” A review for the C-D6 all-in-one system on Amazon commented that they were “so happy with this stereo – it looks great, sounds great, and works great.”
Pure has a reputation for delivering solid-sounding, feature-packed radios with some style. This selection of radios and all-in-one systems looks to live up to that reputation.
