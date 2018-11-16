Save up to 39% on a Philips 4K Ambilight TV at Amazon

We’ve praised recent Philips OLED 4K sets but while those retail for over £1000, this Philips 4K Ambilight TV can be had for close to £500 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

The Philips 55PUS7303/12 normally retails for £800, however with Black Friday fever in town, that price has dropped down to £524. It’s a 4K Ultra HD TV that comes with Philip’s fantastic Ambilight technology that projects colours on your wall that mirror what’s on screen. As part of Amazon’s Deal of Day, this lasts for the whole day (or more likely as stocks last), so if you’re looking for a 4K set, don’t dilly-dally.

Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV - Early Black Friday Deal Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV - Early Black Friday Deal A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.

Related: Black Friday Deals for TVs

This Philips 4K Ambilight TV is a smart one with Android TV software on-board. There’s also Google Assistant voice control and Google’s Play Store that offers access to more streaming apps. Chromecast connectivity is built in, and there’s plenty of HDMI connections at 4. This is a Direct Lit LED set, which means you get better black levels and a more coherent image than you would from Edge Lit models. It supports HDR, but the interesting tidbit here is that the 55PUS7303 features Philip’s P5 picture processor, which if it works anywhere close to the higher specc’d 55OLED+903, it can offer vivid 4K images.

We’ve reviewed Philips OLED range but not the cheaper sets. From a review on Amazon, one customer decided to switch from Sony Bravia back to the Philips Ambilights as they “really are underrated and awesome televisions that offer a unique experience that no other brand has. Not to mention motion processing, colour reproduction and contrast as good as if not better than more expensive models. Philips settings can be a little on the fiddly side at times to get the best out of them but for the price these televisions are in a class of their own.”

If OLED is too expensive for your tastes, this Philips 4K Ambilight TV could be your gateway into 4K.

Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV - Early Black Friday Deal Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV - Early Black Friday Deal A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.

Related: Amazon Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.