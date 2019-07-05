Amazon has Slashed a Massive £260 off the Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung has knocked £200 off the price of its flagship Galaxy S10, but Amazon has gone even further with its latest must-buy deal.

For £737.50, you could bag yourself one of the best Android smartphones we’ve ever seen. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, twinned with a triple rear-camera set-up, and it could be yours for well under the going rate for a flagship.

Samsung has knocked £200 off the price of its 512GB storage model on its website, bringing it to a total of just £799 when it previously cost almost £1000. But Amazon has even trumped this fantastic deal, offering up the same device for £737.50 — unbeatable value for the uncompromising, feature-packed handset.

We praised the Samsung Galaxy S10 in particular for its top-quality screen and versatile camera array.

The screen measures 6.1 inches diagonally across, an AMOLED panel that has a top resolution of 3040 x 1440 and HDR 10+ support. The colours and brightness are hugely impressive, even standing up well in direct sunlight, and a selfie camera is housed in a small cut-out notch neat the top edge of the screen.

The rear camera set-up is comprised of a main 12-megapixel sensor with adjustable aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Together they represent a big improvement from the Galaxy S9, and the versatility is especially impressive (although the barrel distortion of the ultra-wide lens means it should only be used occasionally).

There aren’t many negative points for this device, but two things to bear in mind are: the middling battery life, which should just get you through the day with heavy usage; and the bloatware, which packs the phone full of apps that are often irrelevant distractions.

The Galaxy S10 certainly lives up to Samsung’s high standards and is one of the best phones money can buy. This deal makes your next upgrade a no-brainer.

