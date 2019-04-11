Philips Ambilight 4K TV Deal: Save over a third on this big-screen 55-inch telly

On the hunt for a 4K TV, but don’t want to pay extravagant prices? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the Philips 55PUS7303 4K TV by over a third for its Deal of the Day.

Even though Philips’ 2019 TV range is just around the corner, a new range often means prices of existing TVs are reduced. That’s the case with this Philips 4K TV which can be had for far less than its RRP. Right now you can pick up the Philips 55PUS7303 for £549 – a saving of £251.

Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV This big-screen, mid-range TV from Philips features the company's Ambilight technology, built-in Chromecast connectivity for streaming content and support for HDR content. A two-year warranty is also included.

And that’s not all. As part of the promotion you can also get £30 off the Sonos Beam, Playbar or Playbase when bought with the TV. Good if you want to beef up the flatscreen TV’s sound.

If you’re unfamiliar with Philips TVs, the 55PUS7303 boasts the brand’s three-sided Ambilight technology which casts the TV’s on-screen colours to the wall behind it. The panel used is a Direct Lit LED VA (Vertical Alignment) screen and that should allow for deeper blacks, better contrast and better viewing opportunities from wider angles.

It also incorporates the P5 Picture Perfect processing engine that optimises the sharpness, colour, contrast and motion-handling of whatever content is being watched. HDR Plus (Philips’ own interpretation of HDR) is supported and in Android TV OS the TV has support for Google Assistant voice control, apps from the Google Play Store and Chromecast connectivity. If that’s not enough you also get four HDMI inputs, a trait not always prominent in 4K TVs under £1000.

It’s the cheapest the TV has been since mid-February, so if you are on the lookout for an affordable 4K TV, now would be the time to bite. We’ve not reviewed this particular set – we have had a look at the 55PUS6703 and this TV has a better spec and is available for less.

The TV has 4.5 star rating from 132 reviews on Amazon and has received a glowing five-star review from one customer in particular. He said, “Great image quality, fluid software and wide variety of features make it a pleasure to use.”

