Amazingly you can already make a saving on the new Apple AirPods

The new Apple Airpods have barely been out long but, courtesy of Amazon, you can already make a tidy saving on them.

Both new models of the Apple AirPods are currently available with £10 off – yes, that even includes the model including the wireless charging case. We didn’t expect to see a discount this soon after release, so snap these up before the automatic voucher disappears.

The Apple AirPods, much like the iPod and iPhone, have become instantly recognisable. Have a look around on your commute and you’re bound to see someone wearing them. They were almost impossible to get hold of after Christmas.

The new AirPods model are more of a refinement than a complete reinvention, but ‘if it ain’t broke’ as they say. Inside is a newer H1 chip, offering better reliability and support for ‘Hey Siri’ voice commands. There’s also a new status light that shows you the remaining battery life in the charging case.

On the topic of the charging case, you can also opt for the slightly pricier model that includes a wireless charging case. This uses the same Qi wireless charging seen in the latest iPhones, meaning you can just pop it on a compatible wireless charger to top up the charge. No more faffing around with Lightning cables.

We gave the new Apple AirPods an impressive 4/5 review and continued to be impressed at just how convenient AirPods are if you’re an iOS or Mac user: “Connectivity remains one of the key selling points of the AirPods; it’s still absolutely rock-solid. Your iPhone or iPad will automatically detect the AirPods when you pop open the case for the first time, joining your iCloud account and being available on all your Apple devices when you’re connected.”

Our review concluded: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.

Even if you’re an Android user then the AirPods remain a good buy, even if you do miss out on that easy pairing and Siri functionality.”

We didn’t expect to see a discount on the RRP this soon after release, so snap these up before the £10 voucher disappears.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.