Savings still to be had on Naim’s Mu-so speakers for Cyber Monday

Naim’s Mu-so and Mu-so Qb speakers are still available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.

Naim are established, ahem, name in the high-end hi-fi scene, but before the Mu-so speakers Naim had never manufactured a wireless speaker. With the Mu-so they made an excellent wireless speaker and when it came to shrinking the tech down into a more palatable offering, they produced the Mu-so Qb and guess what? That also turned out to be a fantastic speaker.

Both the Mu-so and Mu-so Qb had been slashed in price before Black Friday, but they’ve sold out at a few online retailers. But have no fear! They’re still available elsewhere and there’s still a few more discounts to be had on top of the main reduction.

Naim Mu-so speaker range - John Lewis Black Friday Deals Naim Audio Mu-so Powerful performance and gob-smacking design make the Mu-so wireless speaker an unmitigated success Naim Audio Mu-so Qb A wireless speaker that looks the part and has plenty of power for a rowdy house party.

The Mu-so received a price drop of £200 from £995 to £795. At Richer Sounds the Mu-so Qb has gone to £439, down £210 from £649. We expect this promotion will end 12am Tuesday 27th November until stocks last, so if you don’t want end up disappointed, click ahead to the retailer.

We felt in our review of the Mu-so that it is “the best wireless speakers money can buy”. With the Qb, we wrote that it is a” wireless speaker that looks the part and has plenty of power.” These speakers have sold out at John Lewis, so we’ll reiterate what we said above again. Get clicking if you don’t want to miss out on this spectacular price cut.

Naim Mu-so speaker range - John Lewis Black Friday Deals Naim Audio Mu-so Powerful performance and gob-smacking design make the Mu-so wireless speaker an unmitigated success Naim Audio Mu-so Qb A wireless speaker that looks the part and has plenty of power for a rowdy house party.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.