Save on Naim’s Mu-so and Mu-so Qb for Black Friday

Naim’s Mu-so and Mu-so Qb speakers have been slashed in price as part of John Lewis’ Black Friday Deals.

British hi-fi manufacturer Naim are established in high-end hi-fi, but had never tread in the wireless speaker market before the Mu-so speakers. It turned out that not only are the brilliant with CD players and streaming units, they’re equally excellent at making wireless speakers.

And now John Lewis has reduced both the Mu-so and Mu-so Qb ahead of Black Friday (23rd November).

Naim Mu-so speaker range - John Lewis Black Friday Deals Naim Audio Mu-so Powerful performance and gob-smacking design make the Mu-so wireless speaker an unmitigated success Naim Audio Mu-so Qb A wireless speaker that looks the part and has plenty of power for a rowdy house party.

The Mu-so has dropped from £995 to £795, while the Mu-so Qb is £499, down from £649. This promotion will run from today (19th November) to 12am Tuesday 27th November until stocks last.

As we noted in our reviews, the Mu-so “is on the best wireless speakers money can buy”, while the Qb is a” wireless speaker that looks the part and has plenty of power.” It goes without saying that we’d happily snap up any discount on the Mu-so speaker range.

