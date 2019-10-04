The excellent mid-range Honor 10 smartphone has now had its price slashed by half for a limited time only.

Buy: Honor 10 128GB in Phantom Green Now £199.99 (save 50%)

Bagging itself a Trusted Reviews 4 out of 5 star rating, the Honor 10 was already a fantastic phone at an affordable price — in regards to the current market and its ever-hiked up prices, anyway. But now you can pick up the phone that usually retails at £399.99 for even less.

Best Honor 10 SIM-Free Deal Honor 10 Dual SIM - 128 GB storage - Phantom Green A mid-range smartphone made even more affordable, pick up the Honor 10 now for a ridiculously low price and benefit from an colourful design, Full HD+ display and AI dual camera set-up.

Thanks to Amazon and the lowest price it has ever offered on the Honor 10, you can save a whopping 50% and pick up this great handset for just £199.99, taking a huge £200 chunk off its RRP.

A more affordable alternative to the Huawei P20 (and just about any flagship smartphone right now), the Honor 10 still manages to pack some impressive specs that makes this a worthy option for your next phone, especially when it’s so cheap.

With a 5.84-inch screen, not dissimilar for the iPhone 11 Pro in size, the Honor 10 also hosts a Full HD+ display, harbouring a slight notch for the front facing camera, as well as a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom for its home button, which also functions as a fingerprint sensor for unlocking your phone.

It also packs an AI Powered Core that learns and better understands how you use your phone, as well as a 3,400mAh battery that will be 50% charged after only 25 minutes plugged in.

Of course, the rear-camera is also worth a mention. An AI-improved dual camera setup with a 24MP and 16MP sensor utilises an algorithm to better detect what you’re taking a photo of, analysing each subject and optimising the shot to build a brilliant overall picture.

An interesting design, the Honor 10 can feel like a different phone depending on how you hold it in your hand. With an Aurora glass design, a spectrum of colours and reflections appear depending on how you tilt it, turning its variants of Glacier Grey, Phantom Blue, Phantom Green and simply Blue into something far more special.

If you’re after a solid phone upgrade that won’t break the bank, this incredible half-price offer on the Honor 10 is just too good to miss.

