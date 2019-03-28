Save £149 on the DJI Mavic Pro 2, our top-scoring favourite drone

Take to the skies with this fantastic saving on the superb DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, now £149 off for a short time only.

DJI is the number one name when it comes to drone – and for good reason. Right across the board, its drones have been some of our absolute favourites. Top of the charts is the excellent DJI Mavic 2 Pro, which scored 5/5 in our review. Now that you can save £149 off the usual price, it’s an even higher flyer.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro builds upon the outstanding legacy of the original DJI Mavic, which was one of the first foldable drones on the market. The fact the drone folds down to a much more portable form factor is a big deal for flyers, as it means the drone can go with you practically anywhere without the need for a big, cumbersome backpack in tow.

But not only has that portable design made a return, the Mavic 2 Pro improves on the original in one big way. There’s a Hasselblad camera. Anyone who knows cameras will know that Hasselblad is a well-renowned brand, with its optics seriously respected.

There’s a one-inch camera, which is something you don’t even see with some dedicated non-flying cameras. The Mavic 2 Pro is able to capture scintillating 4K 30FPS video, with some seriously cinematic stabilisation and automated shots, and 20-megapixel still images to capture a whole new perspective.

Even if you’re not a videographer, there’s a lot to like about just taking to the skies, as our review states: “In the air, the Mavic 2 Pro feels very fast and responsive, particularly compared to the [Parrot] Anafi. This agility – and this is in the “regular” P-mode, rather than the sportier S-mode – makes it a joy to fly, and also easier to get it where you want it to capture images.

It’s quieter than the original Mavic Pro as well, sounding a little less like a swarm of miffed bees. That makes it a little less obvious and distracting in flight, helping you grab your aerial shots without grabbing the attention of everyone within a couple of hundred metres.”

It’s not often we hand out perfect 5/5 review scores, but between its nimble flight, superb image quality and compact design, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro checked all the right boxes. Now that it’s £149 off, it’s an even more of a fantastic choice.

