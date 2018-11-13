Save big on a Silentnight mattress, now 42% off for early Black Friday

Want a new Silentnight Brodsworth Mattress? Sleeping like the dead requires a killer mattress, and Amazon might have just the ticket as part of its early Black Friday deals.

The product is a bit of a mouthful, but the Rest Assured by Silentnight Brodsworth Memory 2000 Pocket Mattress – Double is a goody, boasting 2000 springs and some glowing reviews on Amazon, better yet it’s the cheapest it’s been all year, coming in at £295.99, a cut of 42 per cent.

Rest Assured by Silentnight Brodsworth Memory 2000 – Black Friday Deal Rest Assured by Silentnight Brodsworth Memory 2000 Pocket Mattress - Double Mo springs, no problems. This mattress has 2000 springs and should give just about anyone a great night's sleep without a fuss.

Pocket springs mean sharing a bed isn’t a nightmare as they’ll stop you rolling together. We haven’t reviewed this one, but reviews are positive praising the build quality, the medium-firm stiffness and praising the sleep they’ve had ever since. It’s at 4.5 stars out of 49 customer reviews right now, so the public consensus is strong.

“Took a bit of getting used to,” claims one five star review on Amazon. “But have slept like a baby since I got this. For years we’d had a memory foam mattress, so a sprung mattress felt quite different (even though this says it contains memory foam, it feels like a sprung mattress). It is also a little firmer than I am used to. My husband loved it from Night One – slept like a baby. Having got used to it, I love it now and – after years of poor sleep – am sleeping better than I have for ages, and waking up without aching joints.”

The mattress isn’t a sexy purchase, is it? I mean, it’s not a big 4K TV, and it’s not even something cool for around the house like a pressure washer or a smart fridge, but you will spend a lot of time laying down on it, and if you get a bad one you can get joint pain and a crappy night’s sleep.

Rest Assured by Silentnight Brodsworth Memory 2000 – Black Friday Deal Rest Assured by Silentnight Brodsworth Memory 2000 Pocket Mattress - Double Mo springs, no problems. This mattress has 2000 springs and should give just about anyone a great night's sleep without a fuss.

No one wants that, so your best bet is to buy a good mattress while it’s going cheap. Then you can save the pennies for that 4K TV, right?

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.