For today only, you can save 38% on the 5-star rated SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset in the Amazon Black Friday sales. This is a fantastic deal on a great product.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming headset this Black Friday 2018 we doubt they’ll be a better deal than this. For today only (19 November) you can bag the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7 PS4 and PC edition for £99.98, an impressive 38% saving over the usual £159.99 cost.

Considering we gave this particular headset an impressive 5/5 score at its original price, we can’t recommend it enough at this Black Friday price.

The Arctis 7 boasts 24 hour battery life, DTS headphone surround sound and specially formed ear cushions that should reduce sweat in those intense gaming sessions.

It works wirelessly for the Playstation 4 and PC, while Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players can still make use of the features through a wired connection.

In our 5/5 review we said,”The Arctis 7 is an outstanding piece of audio equipment. Not only is it built to look and feel expensive, but its functional design makes it a joy to use for hours on end. The wireless range and battery life are second-to-none, and while £150 will get you a better-sounding pair of dedicated headphones, the Arctis’ audio is fantastic, and will deliver the goods across your music and Steam libraries.

If you have £150 to spend on a wireless headset and have a PS4 or gaming PC, then look no further.

