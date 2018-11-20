Trending:

Max Parker

You can save 38% on the 5-star rated SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset in the Amazon Black Friday sales. This is a fantastic deal on a great product. 

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming headset this Black Friday 2018 we doubt they’ll be a better deal than this. Today you can bag the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7 PS4 and PC edition for £99.98, an impressive 38% saving over the usual £159.99 cost. Considering we gave this particular headset an impressive 5/5 score at its original price, we can’t recommend it enough at this Black Friday price.

The Arctis 7 really is one of our favourite every gaming headsets. The Arctis 7 boasts 24 hour battery life, DTS headphone surround sound and specially formed ear cushions that should reduce sweat in those intense gaming sessions.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this headset at

It works wirelessly for the Playstation 4 and PC, while Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players can still make use of the features through a wired connection. It’s perfect for Fortnite and a whole host more.

In our 5/5 review we said,”The Arctis 7 is an outstanding piece of audio equipment. Not only is it built to look and feel expensive, but its functional design makes it a joy to use for hours on end. The wireless range and battery life are second-to-none, and while £150 will get you a better-sounding pair of dedicated headphones, the Arctis’ audio is fantastic, and will deliver the goods across your music and Steam libraries. If you have £150 to spend on a wireless headset and have a PS4 or gaming PC, then look no further.”

Well, the good news is you now need a whole lot less than £150 to pick up this beauty.

