Save up to 30% on Beats headphones at Amazon’s Black Friday event

Consider yourself a trendy, fashionable person? Then you’ll want to know that the prices of Beats headphones have been slashed by Amazon for its early Black Friday Deals.

The price cut doesn’t just apply to one pair of Beats headphones, but concern both the EP On-ears and Solo 3s. The EPs are available in four different colours (black, blue, white and red) and the reduction in price will mean they are available for around £50. The Solo3 has been reduced from £189 to £149 for a saving of 21%. They haven’t been this cheap since Amazon’s last Prime Day Event.

The Beats Solo3 are Bluetooth compatible, with up to 40 hours of battery life. Fast Fuel functionality means that with only 5 minutes of charging you can get 3 hours of playback when on low charge. They’re designed to be portable, with foldable earpads for when you’re out and about. The on-ear controls help you take calls, operate your music and activate Siri, so Android users beware, you won’t be getting much out of this headphone. The EP On-ears offer a wired connection and have what Beats claims are “fine-tuned acoustics for clarity and depth”. Again, these headphones have portability in mind with its lightweight frame and carry pouch.

We’ve not reviewed the EP, but we can’t imagine it’ll do away with the signature Beats sound of bass, bass and more bass. The Solo3 we have looked at and it received a 7/10 rating. The sound was fun and energetic, but bass tended to be the most dominant aspect of the audio performance, so if you’re more inclined to bass and have an iPhone, then these should be more your style.

