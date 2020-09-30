Save £8 on Star Wars Squadrons and bonus DLC with this great PS4 deal

Star Wars Squadrons has dropped to £26.99 ahead of its October 2 launch. Save over 20% on the Star Wars combat game when you shop this incredible offer from eBay user boss_deals. Simply add the game to your basket to see the discount applied at checkout.

Of course, you can already pre-order Star Wars Squadrons in the PlayStation Store, but it’ll set you back £34.99. This eBay deal means you’ll be able to pocket the extra £8 and get your hands on some bonus DLC content while you’re at it, including New Republic and Imperial Ace items.

The highly-anticipated space combat game follows on from the events of Return of the Jedi, after the New Republic has been established. The first-person multiplayer game enlists players to climb into the cockpits of both the New Republic and the Imperial fleets and fight in 5 v 5 battles.

Whether you choose an X-wing or a TIE fighter, you’ll be able to customise your starfighter with loadouts and cosmetics, as well as divert power between weapons, shields and engines.

Players can even choose to immerse themselves in the battle with VR for PlayStation and PC.

“Our single-player story is one of daring pilots and deep-seated rivalries”, said Motive Studios narrative producer Susanne Hunka about the game.

“Over the course of the story, you’ll fly as two pilots on opposite sides of the war. And, like all modes in Star Wars: Squadrons, you’ll have the option to experience every mission fully immersed in VR”.

You can watch a preview for the incoming PS4 release below:

If you like the sound of Star Wars Squadrons, make sure to take advantage of this fantastic deal before it’s too late. Order the game from eBay now to save £8 and get your hands on some additional DLC content. Add the game to your basket to see the price slashed to £26.99 at checkout.

