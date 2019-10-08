There is now a stunning 54% discount on the 50-inch Philips Ambilight TV, taking a hefty £541 off its RRP.

Buy: Philips PUS7304 50″ 4K Ultra HD Ambilight Smart TV Now £459 (down from £1000)

A beautiful TV set-up from start to finish, you can buy this impressive 50-inch screen with ambilight features for less than half its price in this one-day Amazon deal.

Usually retailing at a bank busting £1000, Amazon has discounted the Philips 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight Smart TV to just £459. An almost unheard of 54% reduction, there really is no better time to invest in a brilliant TV that is more than worthy as your upgrade of choice.

Marketed as ‘The One’, Philips is positioning the PUS7304 as the love of your life in TV form – if that isn’t enough to sell it, we don’t know what is. Here as the companion to your potentially lonely heart with the warm hum of your favourite TV shows and films, this Philips TV boasts a void-filling picture that will have you falling in love from the comfort of your own home.

Delivering a swoon-worthy picture onto your screen, the Philips PUS7304 utilises a number of technologies to ensure a bright, clear image with true depth. From the Philips P5 Engine, which processes content to ensure you see it at its highest potential quality, to the 4K LED properties that allow for rich colours, smooth motion and crisp contrast.

You can also get the best from both image and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, ensuring everything you’re consuming is received as it should be.

Creating an ever more immersive experience, perhaps its standout feature for the Philips 50-inch PUS7304 TV is its three-sided ambilight feature. With intelligent LEDs lining the top and sides of your screen, the lights can then adapt to whatever you’ve got on, bleeding the image onto your walls and into your living room. If you’re listening rather than watching, the lights and colours will also transform to the beat of the music and perform your very own light show.

Packed full of genuine smarts, the Philips TV also has Alexa built-in, your very own AI assistant from Amazon. You can therefore use your voice to navigate your TV, as well as controlling other smart home devices via your television.

Really, the feature-packed nature of this TV really speaks for itself. Not least when you consider the phenomenal price drop that makes this feel like daylight robbery at its cheapest price ever from Amazon.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…