The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) featuring Intel’s brand new Ice Lake processor and 4K display, has only just launched and yet has seen £500 slashed from the price in a 72-hour sale – just use the code MEGA500 to receive this huge discount.

Buy now: Dell XPS 2-in-1 for just £1399 with code MEGA500 (Save £500)

The sale began on 16 September, Monday 00.01am and will last until the end of Wednesday, seeing the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 reduced from £1899 down to £1399.

Limited Time Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Deal New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – Use code MEGA500 The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, featuring Intel's new Ice Lake processor and a 4K display, has only just launched and yet has already seen a £500 price cut in an absolutely amazing 72-hour sale.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) features Intel’s 10th Generation i7-1065G7 processor, which is so brand-spanking new that few laptops even have it yet.

Not only does this processor offer one of the fastest performances found in a laptop, capable of blitzing through web browsing, photo editing and video streaming tasks, but it also has an integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics which means it can run select video games and video-editing apps without the need of a graphics card.

This also means the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 can maintain its ultra-skinny and lightweight form, measuring in at just 13mm thick and hitting the scales at 1.33kg. This makes it an ideal portable for students, office workers and anyone else who wants a powerhouse performer without being burdened with back pains.

You also get a fantastic 13.4-inch 4K HDR display with this model of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, so your Netflix content will look absolutely incredible. Rounding off the specs, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) also sees 512GB PCIe SSD storage, 16GB RAM and Windows 10 installed.

Limited Time Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Deal New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – Use code MEGA500 The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, featuring Intel's new Ice Lake processor and a 4K display, has only just launched and yet has already seen a £500 price cut in an absolutely amazing 72-hour sale.

It’s worth noting we’re yet to fully test the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) with it releasing as recently as Thursday, but judging from previous editions of the Dell XPS laptops we’ve reviewed, we’re expecting it to be among the best laptops of the year, especially with the new Ice Lake processor running the show.

Considering the quality of this ultrabook and recency of its release, it’s a big surprise Dell is already slashing the price of the XPS 13 2-in-1 which could genuinely be one of the best deals of the year.

At £1399, you’ve almost no chance of finding an alternative laptop with such a powerful processor and high-quality display for a similar price, but you’re going to have to act quick with this mega deal expiring at the end of Wednesday.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Review he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a va…