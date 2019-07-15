The annual Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and one deal that has caught our deal-snooping eyes is an absolutely whopping £400 off the Huawei Mate 20 Pro – which just happens to be one of our favourite phones of the year.

For the duration of Prime Day, Amazon has lopped £400 of its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone. You can now bag the device – which packs a stunning Leica camera array on the back – for a mere £499. With flagship smartphones often going for £1000 it’s pretty impressive seeing one available for half that.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a stacked phone, packing some serious grunt under the curved metal body. There’s a speedy Kirin 980 powering the device, plenty of RAM and 128GB worth of storage for all your movies, games and snaps. It also has a lovely, slightly curved 6.39-inch display with a high 2K resolution.

BUY NOW: Huawei Mate 20 Pro for £499 – save £400

The camera is really the star of the show though. It comprises of three sensors: 40MP, 24MP and 8MP, with each having a different focal lengths. One camera takes wide shots and will let you cram more in, while another zooms in and takes you closer to the action. We’ve lauded this camera since its release and it remains one of the best even months after release.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review (which was published originally in November 2018) we said: “The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most feature-packed phone you can buy right now. It has a fantastic camera, superb screen, competition-beating battery life and plenty of additional tricks alongside. It can also do things that other phones can’t – like charge at 40W and use its Qi-charging capabilities to juice up other phones.”

For £499 this is one of the best smartphone bargains we’ve spotted over Prime Day, even with the ongoing issues Huawei is having with the US government and Google.

