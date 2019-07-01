The Acer Predator Z321Qbmiphzx 31.5-Inch curved gaming monitor is currently available at Currys PC World for the dirt cheap price of just £399, which is half the cost of the original RRP.

At this price, this is one of the largest gaming monitors you can currently buy. And since the Predator is rocking built-in speakers, you don’t need to worry about buying external audio equipment.

Huge Acer Predator Gaming Monitor Discount Acer Predator Z321Qbmiphzx Full HD 31.5-inch Curved LCD Gaming Monitor Treat your gaming setup to this huge 31.5-inch monitor, which flaunts fantastic features such as G-Sync technology, a 144Hz refresh rate and built-in speakers.

This Predator LED monitor offers a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, which makes it perfect for gaming with an Xbox One, PS4, Switch or PC. And with a 144Hz refresh rate, games should run super smoothly with the likes of fast-paced shooters.

The fast 4ms response time further ensures the monitor can render fast-moving action smoothly, not just for video games but for movies too, so you don’t have to suffer blurring or ghosting.

Arguably one of the best features here, which usually rockets up the price of a monitor, is G-Sync. This technology syncs up the monitor’s refresh rate to the GPU, which should eradicate an ugly visual artifact called screen tearing which commonly occurs when your computer or console is outputting more frames than your display can keep up with.

What’s more, this Predator monitor has connections for HDMI, DisplayPort and four USB 3.0. The box comes bundled with all the required cables to fit the monitor too, so you don’t have to go rummaging through drawers and electronic stores to immediately hook the Predator up to your system.

Finally, the curved panel of the Predator monitor adds an extra flair, and could also help to fit it more easily into compact desk spaces.

We haven’t actually reviewed this monitor, but it has all the specs and features you could ask for from a gaming monitor. Obviously picture quality cannot be determined via a specs table, but Acer Predator monitors usually offer high quality so we still feel confident to recommend.

Plus, buying through Currys means you bag yourself a 2-year guarantee, so if it ends up to be faulty or stops working, you should be able to claim your money back.

If you’re looking for a large Full HD gaming monitor that flaunts fancy features such as G-Sync and a curved design, the Acer Predator Z321Qbmiphzx looks to be one of the very best options following its whopping 50% discount.

