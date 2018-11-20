Black Friday 2018 week is here and deals are everywhere. One of the highlights in the Amazon Black Friday sale is a fantastic 40% saving on the Tower T17026 Compact Air Fryer.
An air fryer is a fantastic method of cooking without using loads of oil and it lets you fry chips without the hassle of a deep-fat fryer. This Tower T17026 Compact Air Fryer has seen a 40% reduction for today (November 20) only, taking the price down to just £26.95.
Tower T17026 Compact Air Fryer with 30 Minute Timer, 1000 W, 1.6 Litre, Black
Tower T17026 Compact Air Fryer with 30 Minute Timer, 1000 W, 1.6 Litre, Black
Save big with this small air fryer that cooks your chips with a minimal amount of oil. Fantastic Black Friday bargain.
Christmas is the perfect time to expand your selection of kitchen gadgets and what better addition is there than an air fryer. Especially when it’s just over £25.
This particular model boasts a 1.6 litre capacity, adjustable temperature gauge and a handy 30 minute timer. Perfect for cooking those chips.
You’re not just restricted to crunchy strips of potato though, as this fryer can cook plenty of other items including sausages, chicken and even prawns.
What really sets an air fryer apart from other appliances is the way it uses a minimal amount of oil to fry your food. It does this by using a clever air circulation system. Impressive stuff.
This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen the Tower T17026 Compact Air Fryer at on Amazon and if you’re a Prime member you can bag same day delivery in certain areas. Can’t say fairer than that.
We haven’t reviewed this particular fryer, but it received a strong 4/5 score on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.