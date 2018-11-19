Save 30% on LG’s smart BP556 Blu-ray player

DVD players are going out of fashion, so why not jump to HD with this deal on LG’s BP556 Blu-ray player as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday Deals?

The drop in price sees the BP556 Blu-ray player go down to £55, which is far cry from the first Blu-ray players which cost upwards of £600. As you can tell by the chart below, the BP556 has hovered around the £70 mark for several months, so this is cheapest price yet. This deal lasts up to November 26th, but if you want to ensure your BP556 be sure to snap one up as soon as possible.

LG BP556 Blu-ray Player Black Friday Deal LG BP556 Blu-ray Player A 3D compatible player that supports YouTube and Netflix smart apps. USB Playback is also supported, as is MUSICflow, which allows you to cast audio from the Blu-ray player to a speaker. Private Sound Mode 2.0 enables the user to send sound from the player to your mobile device via Wi-Fi and let you listen through your headphones.

LG’s BP556 Blu-ray player is 3D compatible and supports a number of smart apps including YouTube and Netflix. Disc compatibility stretches to Blu-ray (of course), DVD and CDs. Playback form USB devices is supported and if you own any speakers that feature MUSICflow, you can cast the audio from the player to turn your experience into a surround sound one. If that’s not enough, Private Sound Mode 2.0 allows you to send sound from the player to your smartphone or mobile device via Wi-Fi and let you listen to the film through your headphones.

We haven’t reviewed the BP556, but we have had a look at the BP550. They are virtually the same in terms of features and we gave the player a good review, noting that it was “easy to use and delivers sizzling hi-definition pictures”. A reviewer on Amazon sums up it succinctly as “basic, not too big, and pretty cheap for a Blu-ray player”. And now as part of the Amazon’s Black Friday Deals, it’s even cheaper.

