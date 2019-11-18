There’s no better time than Black Friday to snap up discounted devices to help expand your smart home ecosystem with the Blink XT2 security camera at its lowest price yet in this early Amazon Black Friday deal.

Dropping from its steep RRP of £99.99, Amazon has knocked 25% off the Blink XT2 smart security camera, hoping to whet consumer appetites for even more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals set to come across the next couple of weeks.

Best Blink XT2 Black Friday Deal All-new Blink XT2 | Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with Cloud Storage New and improved, keep tabs on what's going around in your home with the Blink XT2 and enjoy two-way audio, vastly improved battery life and 1080p resolution video footage.

Now down to just £74.99, pick up the successor to the Blink XT and benefit from an affordable way to keep tabs on your home security.

Seeing a number of updates and improvements to its predecessor, the Blink XT2 packs new features that make monitoring the safety of your home even more efficient, including even better battery life. Running off of two AA lithium batteries, you shouldn’t need to replace them for at least two years with the ability to plug the Blink XT2 into the mains if you’d prefer.

Packing a 1080p resolution camera, the Blink XT2 is now also equipped with two-way audio, allowing you to speak directly to whoever’s come knocking at your door. With its motion sensor, alerts will be sent straight to your connected smartphone, allowing you to see exactly who’s sniffing about on your turf when you’re out. Whether it’s a delivery-man or a someone suspicious looking, you can then talk into your phone to advise on where to leave your package or ward off trespassers.

Making your home feel safer both day and night, the Blink XT2 also captures well in low lighting conditions with its Night Vision capabilities. Even better the Blink XT2 will capture short snippets of video footage and save in the cloud, allowing you to review at a later date and really keep tabs on what’s going on around your property.

Slipping well beneath the £100 mark, now is the time to pick up the Blink XT2 smart security camera in this 25% off early Black Friday offer from Amazon.

