Save £25 on a Kindle Paperwhite in this Early Prime Day Deal

Get your hands on a refurbished Kindle Paperwhite for just £64.99 in an exclusive Prime member deal.

With a whole library of offers about to drop for this years Amazon Prime Day across the 15th and 16th July, make sure you crack the spine on the latest plot twist in early Prime Day deals.

Usually £89.99, Prime members can checkout on a discounted rate with £25 off the refurbished seventh generation Kindle Paperwhite, making the bookworm safe haven of gadgets just £64.99 now.

Working like new, this refurbished seventh gen Kindle Paperwhite has a story or two to tell, bringing you an unlimited choice of books to dive into, which you can keep in your bag or pocket at all times.

Spanning 6-inches, it’s no joke that the Kindle Paperwhite can quite literally fit into your pocket. With a 300ppi resolution, the screen reads like paper too, avoiding the glare you might experience reading an e-book off a standard tablet. It also means you can read no matter the weather conditions, avoiding loss of clarity when the sun is shining.

Take your page jumping adventures into the night-time with the niftily built-in backlight, able to adjust and continue reading late into the night. Really, there’s no reason to stop with a battery life that boasts weeks, not simply hours. Not to mention the 5.5 million books sitting waiting for you via the Kindle store.

Offering a number of titles at special offer prices, there are also many e-books going completely free including classics from the likes of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens. You can also get your hands on the latest best-selling releases and enjoy early Kindle releases, too.

Purchasing a Kindle Paperwhite opens you up to a whole world of stories and further deals. Snap up this refurbished seventh gen version at a hugely discounted rate exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and buy for only £64.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

