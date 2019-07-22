A Keeper of a Deal, Save 23% on the Harry Potter Quidditch Lego Set

Swoop in on this fantastic saving and pick up the Harry Potter Quidditch Building Set for only £26.95.

Buy now: Harry Potter Quidditch Lego Building Set for £26.95 (save 24%)

The perfect gift for a Potter head, bring the Quidditch matches to life and rein that Gryffindor pride with this Lego Harry Potter Quidditch set. Now reduced by 23%, you can pick up the set for £26.95, down from its original retail price point of £34.99.

Harry Potter LEGO Set Deal LEGO 75956 Harry Potter Quidditch Match Building Set Swoop straight into the excitement of the game with this 500 piece Harry Potter Quidditch Lego set, including six familiar-faced figurines you'll love.

With 500 individual pieces, gradually build up the Wizarding World found in the pages of the Harry Potter series and bring them to life with the Quidditch Building Set. Complete with a tower for each house, show your house pride whether you’re more Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Each of the house towers comes with unique play functions for you to discover and the set includes a variety of Lego figures. Kick off the match and create your own plots with Harry Potter, Hermione, Oliver Wood, Snape, Marcus Flint and Lucian Bole figurines. The set also includes all the key components to any Quidditch game with the Quaffle, Bludgers and, of course, the winning Golden Snitch, as well as the three rings.

Create your own stories with the ability to build and construct as you choose. Compatible with all other Lego sets, craft your own magical world, or stick to J K Rowling’s storyline with this magical Harry Potter Quidditch Lego set.

Appropriate for ages seven and up, bring your house pride and chase for that Golden Snitch in this winning Lego set.

Mount your broomstick on this stellar deal and Wingardium Leviosa this Lego set into your Amazon basket. Now just £26.95, save 23% on the Harry Potter Quidditch Building Set and make every Harry Potter fan’s dream come true.

