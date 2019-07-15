Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save almost 40% on this great deal for a mesh system and improve your home’s wifi coverage.

There’s nothing more frustrating than having patchy wifi coverage around your home, especially if you’re a keen gamer or an avid streamer, requiring a consistent connection for your entertainment. Fortunately a great deal has popped up on Amazon just in time for Prime Day that could solve your problems at a £185 discount. Read on for more details.

The purpose of a wifi mesh system is to ensure good consistent broadband coverage through your house. This might not be achieved be a single router, so the idea of this product is to pair a router with satellites around your house to extend and strengthen signal in parts of your living space which might otherwise be dead spots which lack coverage. As you move through the house, your devices will intelligently connect to the source of the strongest available wifi in order to preserve a fluent connection.

This hardware will be compatible with the broadband provided by your current internet service provider, so you don’t need to worry about changing your deal to ensure that the product works properly. The system also enables voice control via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant.

We have tested Netgear Orbi router products previously, and they have scored very well, especially impressing us with speed of performance and ease of setup. This deal knocks the price right down to £284.99, a precipitous drop from its normal price of £433.42 (and the RRP, which was £469).

If you’re looking to strengthen your home’s wifi coverage this could be a great opportunity to do so at a cut-price. Orbi Netgear products have a strong reputation, and this massive reduction of almost 40% makes it a very tempting purchase indeed.

