Last Chance: Save £150 on a brand new MacBook from Currys PC World

There’s just a few hours left to save a massive £150 off a brand new MacBook in Currys PC World’s incredible tech sale.

What would January be without some amazing offers and deals? Well, Currys PC World has gotten in on the fun with its 100 Hour discounts sale, bringing significant price cuts to some of the most popular products on the market. One of the most notable bargains is a £150 price drop on several MacBook 2017 models.

At any other time of the year, forking out for a brand new MacBook could cost you anywhere between roughly £1249 and £1499. For most people, these are eye-wateringly high prices, which is why a £150 saving can go a long way.

Currys’ offer is only available on the standard range of MacBooks, so at present there’s no discount to speak of for the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. If you’re unaware as to how to they all compare, this what our Computing Editor, Thomas Newton, had to say:

“Compared with the (previous-gen) MacBook Air range, the standard MacBooks are a little more powerful, thanks mainly in part to the faster RAM (with the option of going up to 16GB, double the Air’s threshold) better graphics processor and also come with higher resolution displays. The current MacBooks are also actually lighter than the (previous-gen) MacBook Airs, despite what the naming convention implies.”

When the 100 Hour sale comes to an end tomorrow, there’s no telling when there will be another price drop on MacBooks so if you’re in the market for one, now is the best time to bite. Just be sure to use the code MB150 to receive the discount.

Plus, it’s worth mentioning that these were the types of discounts seen during Black Friday, so even if the MacBook range is subject to another sale, there’s no guarantee that it’ll provide a saving as good as this. Simply put, these deals are just too good to miss.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.