Buy: Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Bundle with Backpack & Mouse Now £555.37 (save £85)

Lenovo has just launched its Back to School promotions and you can save up to 30% on a number of incredible bundles that will tick your checklist for everything you need to carry out your studies.

Our top pick is the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 bundle, which includes a backpack, mouse and three years guarantee, well and truly seeing you through your degree.

When buying separately, these gadgets come to a total of £640.37. Saving you a not too shabby £85, get this tidy bundle priced at just £555.37, tailor-made with university students in mind.

Gearing up with its 14-inch screen with FHD resolution and Anti-Glare design for a fool proof display, partner with its sleek, thin bezel and Dolby Audio, there’s no doubting this laptop works well for the inner binger in you. Let’s face it, that’s a big part of any essay writing process.

Its Intel Core i5 Processor means its more than up for the challenge, showing off with quick responses and the ability to carry out research and word processing to your hearts content.

Growing ever cautious, the next generation of undergraduates will also appreciate the camera shutter on the Lenovo IdeaPad’s webcam, as well as the beautifully backlit keyboard, making this laptop feeling a touch more luxurious.

No need for any extra dongles, the Lenovo IdeaPad also impresses with an array of connectivity options, including a HDMI slot, SD card reader, and two USB ports.

Throw into the mix a snazzy Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Laptop Everyday Backpack and Leonovo 520 Wireless Mouse, you’ll be fully kitted out and ready for university. Safely transport your new laptop as you make your way from lecture hall to library and rest assured this IdeaPad comes with three years warranty, meaning if you find any problems throughout your degree, Lenovo will sort you out.

All for the grand total of £555.37, tick one or two things off your Back to School list in this special Lenovo bundle before it ends August 26.

