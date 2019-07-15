Save over £100 on this 10TB hard drive right now as part of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is offering a 10TB desktop hard drive with an extravagant saving of £110, offering ample storage for all your computing needs.

Buy Now: WD My Book 10TB Desktop hard drive now just £146.99

I recently invested in a similarly sized drive and it essentially transformed how I organised my desktop, finding it much easier to install games, applications and store my personal files alongside them.

This deal includes the WD My Book 10TB Desktop hard drive for a staggering £146.99, knocking an impressive £110 off the usual retail price. If this piques your interest I’d act fast, since it’s only available for the duration of Prime Day.

For a bit of context, this hard drive in particular could store anime classic Neon Genesis Evangelion and its bizarre film continuation End of Evangelion over 200 times, and that’s in the highest quality possible. Yes, that’s a weirdly specific example.

This isn’t just a run-of-the-mill desktop hard drive either, it also comes equipped with a few distinct features that will make keeping your data both safe and secure a breeze. Password protection, cloud storage capabilities and social media support make it easy to move your files across the web, whether to Google Drive or into a Facebook photo album.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More