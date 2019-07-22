Currys PC World is offering 10% off across all Philips Hue products with its code HUE10 until midnight tonight.

Buy: Philips Hue Smart Lighting now with 10% off

There’s no better time to expand your smart home ecosystem than now with a 10% saving across a number of Philips Hue products, some of which are already reduced, over at Currys PC World.

We’ve handpicked some of the highlights just for you. Simply add any of the products from the Philips Hue range to your basket, quote the discount code HUE10 and you can enjoy your 10% price cut on some of the best smart lighting tech on the market.

Boasting an impressive range of smart lighting devices that will quite literally bring light to your life, Philips Hue can bring a whole rainbow of colour to your household with an astonishing 50,000 variations of white light as well as 16 million colour profiles to choose from. With such an impressive offering, you can always nail the right atmosphere and utilise light to really accentuate and cosy-ify your home.

But what should you buy? Well, the Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor is already reduced by £5, taking it down to just £29.99. With a further 10%, buy for £27 and the motion sensor can cast some light on those darker corners of your home. Able to set timers for day and night, the smart motion sensor is ideal for hallways at night time for those late night bathroom runs, or dark winter mornings as you sleepily stumble towards that first sip of coffee.

Next up is the White Smart Bulb Starter Kit, equipped with a Hue Bridge to link all your Philips Hue devices together and two E27 bulbs. A great purchase for when you’re just starting out your smart light system (duh, the clue is in the name), this can be yours for just £45, a total of £8.99 off the RRP.

The Philips Hue Play Light Bars are a great way to creatively use light in the home to bring that extra element to your interior. Traditionally used as a way to backlight screens, this twin pack of Play light bars, down to £108 with the code, can sync up to what’s going on your TV with its Ambilight technology and create an even more immersive viewing experience.

Whether you go for our recommendations, or one of the other fantastic products, it goes without saying Philips Hue is a great shout for introducing smart lighting into your household. With Currys PC World’s 10% off code HUE10, really, it’s a no brainer.

