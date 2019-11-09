Saunders vs Coceres − How to watch the big fight tonight

Where to watch Saunders vs Coceres tonight − on TV or online

Massive attention has been heaped on the KSI vs Logan Paul fight taking place this weekend, and two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders somehow finds himself as the chief supporting act. Not for us though. The WBO Super Middleweight champ is one of Britain’s best at the minute and fights rarely, so it’s worth taking your chance to see Saunders in the ring. Here’s how to stream Saunders vs Coceres on Saturday night.

Both men will be making their US debuts when they step onto the canvas at the LA Staples Centre. Saunders’ opponent, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, is something of an unknown quantity, having never boxed outside of Argentina before. His record doesn’t immediately look like the record of a man about to upset Billy Joe Saunders, but bigger shocks have happened in boxing.

Saunders signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing back in August and finds himself on a huge, and no doubt lucrative, US card as a result. The YouTuber bout at the top of the bill can only serve to patronise the genuine boxers on the card. If it attracts money and attention to the sport though, and to the real fights on the card, then the bout will just become the latest money-spinning oddity in the history of a sport littered with them.

Saunders vs Coceres UK time

As unjust as it seems that Saunders is playing second fiddle to a pair of YouTubers, there is one redeeming feature of that piece of scheduling…

Saunders’ fight is on earlier.

UK viewers won’t have to wait until main event time 4am GMT, to see Saunders. Instead, he should enter the ring to face Coceres at about 2am.

Saunders vs Coceres TV channel

Sky Sports Box Office (channel 492 on the Sky box) has the TV rights to Saunders vs Coceres in the UK, so Sky TV subscribers can get in on the action for the sum of £9.95.

To order the fight through your Sky box, just follow this link.

For everyone else, including Virgin Media and BT TV subscribers, you can buy the fight online here.

Saunders vs Coceres live stream — How to tune in even if you’re not in the UK

Once you’ve bought the fight, this will give you access to watch the event in full on Saturday November 9, live from Los Angeles. You’ll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

If you’re in the US, or another region with availability, you can stream the fight on DAZN. The platform is not available in the UK.

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight you can choose to watch it on your browser via PC and Mac, via iOS and Android, or via the Now TV box or Now TV Stick.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or DAZN in your country, the best way to get around your issues could be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Saunders vs Coceres fight preview

Having moved up to super middleweight to capture the WBO title from Shefat Isufi back in May, Saunders may still be adjusting to his new weight class, but seemingly his Argentinian opposite number is more accustomed to the middleweight division himself. Coceres’ last fight saw him compete for a little-known WBA title at middleweight.

Saunders hopes a win in the US could set up a fight with Gennady Golovkin or an even bigger one with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who himself defeated Sergey Kovalev in a light heavyweight world title clash last weekend.

In terms of the key stats, the two men have near identical records when it comes to the numbers. Both have 28 wins, Coceres has also drawn once, but both have never been beaten. Saunders stopped 13 of those opponents, Coceres stopped 15.

Saunders stands 5’11” tall to Coceres 5’9″ and is likely to have a slight reach advantage which will suit his elusive style and allow him to box more comfortably at distance. Saunders’ southpaw stance could also prove tricky to navigate for the Argentinian.

When Saunders boxes at his best, he looks imperious in the ring, but he’s notorious for only bringing his best performances to his biggest fights. Will the Hatfield man be sufficiently motivated to pull of his best work against Coceres? Will he have been his most motivated in training for an unknown opponent?

It seems unlikely, but the huge carrot of a multi-million dollar fight with Canelo should really do the trick. Saunders will need to shine on Saturday night to put himself in with a chance of that fight.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won Inte…