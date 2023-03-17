 large image

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The opening race of the longest F1 season yet went as expected, which was good news for teams and bad news for others.

Red Bull led the way at the top of timing sheets with a 1-2 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, while Aston Martin were the surprise team of the first race weekend, with Fernando Alonso beating Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

It was a disappointing race for the Brackley-based team as if it looked as if their radical, zero-pods design isn’t bringing the performance required to challenge at the top of the pack. Both Alfa Romeo and Williams put in good shifts to score points in the first race, while McLaren had a miserable time as their 2023 looked to be very undercooked.

This week the action shifts to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a race that’s been controversial for several reasons since it arrived on schedule. Changes have been made to the track to address safety concerns, but this tight, twisting and fast circuit looks like it’ll still be a challenge, and we wouldn’t necessarily commit to Red Bull having it all their own way as this track is likely to suit other teams more than Bahrain did.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 5pm UK time on Sunday March 19th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 17th March

  • 1.30pm – Practice 1
  • 5pm – Practice 2

Saturday 18th March

  • 1.30pm – Practice 3
  • 5pm – Saudi Arabian Qualifying

Sunday 19th March

  • 5pm – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the brand new 24/7 channel showing all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 8.50pm, with highlights of the race shown at 10.15pm on Sunday 19th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

