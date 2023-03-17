Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

The opening race of the longest F1 season yet went as expected, which was good news for teams and bad news for others.

Red Bull led the way at the top of timing sheets with a 1-2 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, while Aston Martin were the surprise team of the first race weekend, with Fernando Alonso beating Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Up your streaming experience with NordVPN – Now 62% off plus a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year extra subscription with every purchase.

It was a disappointing race for the Brackley-based team as if it looked as if their radical, zero-pods design isn’t bringing the performance required to challenge at the top of the pack. Both Alfa Romeo and Williams put in good shifts to score points in the first race, while McLaren had a miserable time as their 2023 looked to be very undercooked.

This week the action shifts to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a race that’s been controversial for several reasons since it arrived on schedule. Changes have been made to the track to address safety concerns, but this tight, twisting and fast circuit looks like it’ll still be a challenge, and we wouldn’t necessarily commit to Red Bull having it all their own way as this track is likely to suit other teams more than Bahrain did.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 5pm UK time on Sunday March 19th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 17th March

1.30pm – Practice 1

5pm – Practice 2

Saturday 18th March

1.30pm – Practice 3

5pm – Saudi Arabian Qualifying

Sunday 19th March

5pm – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the brand new 24/7 channel showing all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 8.50pm, with highlights of the race shown at 10.15pm on Sunday 19th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.