Saros is the next big PS5 game from Returnal’s Housemarque, coming 2026

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced Saros, its next major first-party PS5 game from Returnal developer Housemarque.

The game, which is set to arrive on PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026, is a third-person action game the company says “evolves the satisfying core gameplay” introduced in the space-based Returnal. The single-player Saros was showcased with a cinematic trailer during the State of Play live stream on February 12.

The game is set on the planet Carcosa and, during the trailer, the lead character faces up to what looks like a rather fearsome multi-limbed monster that can wield fireballs. Saros stars the actor Rahul Kohli as the lead protagonist Arjun, but there’ll be more information to follow later this year about the ensemble cast of non-playable characters.

Sony is also promising more information on the plot for the game, and an extended look at the gameplay later this year.

Right now Sony is saying: “Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.”

Saros is a brand new IP that’s not a sequel to Returnal in any way, Sony says, but the game will lean heavily on the gameplay mechanics Housemarque established in Returnal.

There are some key gameplay distinctions between the two titles. For starters, Sony says that “in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to “come back stronger” [after death] to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa.”

Elsewhere at State of Play, Sony revealed Days Gone Remastered is coming in April, while Borderlands 4 was confirmed for a September 23 release. Finally, Lost Soul Aside will hit PS5 and PC on May 30.

