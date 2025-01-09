Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

SanDisk’s new SSD is perfect for budding iPhone videographers

Jon Mundy

At CES 2025 this week SanDisk has unveiled the Creator Phone SSD, a compact storage solution that’s been designed with iPhone video creators in mind.

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD appears to be a pretty ordinary, if extremely small (just 3.25 x 2.69 x 0.43 inches and 54g), 1TB or 2TB solid state drive at first glance.

However, its key feature is MagSafe compatibility, meaning it’ll magnetically attach to the back of an Apple smartphone (iPhone 12 and later). Hook the suitably robust and short USB-C 3.2 cable up, and you have yourself an ultra-portable back-up storage solution.

It’ll also work with upcoming Qi2-compatible Android phones, but the specific use of the term MagSafe – Apple’s proprietary magnetic connection standard – in SanDisk’s marketing blurb tells you where its thinking lies here.

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro with a proper USB-C port in 2023, it did so with the intended function of recording large 4K/120fps ProRes video files direct to external storage. That’s always been a little awkward without a custom rig (or a handily placed top pocket), but the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD makes such a set-up seem way more accessible to your enthusiast content creator.

It features read speeds of up to 1000MB/s and write speeds of up to 950MB/s, so is more than up to the task of recording ProRes content.

SanDisk even throws in one month of Adobe Creative Cloud, so you should be well equipped to start shooting and editing high-quality video content from your iPhone.

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD features a rugged silicon shell with up to three-meter drop protection, as well as IP65 water and dust resistance certification, so it should be well-equipped for life on the road.

You also get SanDisk’s reassuring 5-year limited warranty for extra peace of mind.

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD will be available in the spring. Pricing will start from £91.99 / $109.99 for the 1TB model, moving up to £135.99 / $169.99 for 2TB.

