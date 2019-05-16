SanDisk Memory Card Deal: Buy a 400GB Micro SDXC Card for Only £56.29 — a New Low Price

Document every moment without limits and buy one of the ultimate SanDisk memory cards. With a capacity of 400GB, you won’t be running out of storage anytime soon. Be quick and buy it now at Amazon’s dirt-cheap price of just £56.29 — available for a limited time.

Dropping from a previous cost of £118.96, 400GB of data definitely doesn’t come cheap. But now with a discount of nearly £63 on its highest price, it’s time to jump on that all-important storage and ensure your files are all backed up. Especially as Amazon’s prices are constantly fluctuating, we’re not sure how long this absolute bargain will last. Our advice? Buy now and thank us later!

Whether you’re looking to store the soundtrack of your life (that is, music files), those sacred memories captured in video or as photos. Or you simply want to expand your gaming library on your Nintendo Switch, purchasing a Micro SD Card is essential.

Made particularly for the likes of large video content, you can expect a speed of 100MB/s, even when transferring Full HD video footage. The best part? As well as hours of videos of your cat and holiday selfies, for Android smartphone and tablet users, 400GB of storage could be just what your device needs.

The SanDisk memory card means business, speeding up the performance of flicking between and loading apps with its A1 Rating. For the heavy mobile phone users out there (we’re looking at you), purchasing a SanDisk Micro SDXC is ideal for improving the general functionality of your phone.

For Android users, you can also benefit from the SanDisk Memory Zone. Easy to download through the Google Play store, the app is one for fans of scrupulous organisation. Utilise the app and better understand how you’re making the most of your storage. Browse files effortlessly to see exactly what you’re holding onto.

Not only is the 400GB SanDisk Micro SDXC memory card now at a brand new low price on Amazon of £56.29, but this purchase makes life that little bit easier with an SD adaptor included. Access your files with ease and save big on storage for those precious digital files.

