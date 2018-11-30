Get this tiny 128GB USB flash drive for £20 while Black Friday lasts

Kind of like how it’s always 5pm somewhere, it’s somehow still Black Friday, one week on from the actual event, which means there’s still deals deals deals to be had.
This deal sees you picking up a 128GB SanDisk Ultra Fit flash drive for just under £20, almost a tenner off of the usual price.
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB – Black Friday Deals
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB flash drive
Pick up this fast, pocketable and
While that’s not quite sale of the century, we’re always finding ourselves in situations where having a little bit of storage to hand would be helpful. And while the Trusted Reviews office is littered with USB sticks, the kind which come with press kits, most of these are 2GB to 4GB in size, and so not always big enough for all of our needs.
The 128GB SanDisk Ultra Fit (SDCZ43-128G-GAM46) is a USB 3.0 flash drive which supports data transfer speeds of up to 150 MB/s, so you’ll be able to move files, playlists and photos off of your laptop quickly.
SanDisk’s SecureAccess software, also lets you easily password-protect files in a secure locker that’s protected by 128-bit AES encryption.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.