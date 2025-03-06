Samsung’s XR headset could top the Vision Pro in one major way

Samsung’s Project Moohan mixed reality headset could really push the boat out when it comes to the displays, according to a new report.

According to a report from The Elec (via Android Central), Samsung has opted for a pair of 1.3-inch 4K Micro-OLED displays manufactured by Sony. That would mean a Pixel density of around 3,800 pixels-per-inch and, if accurate, that would beat the Apple Vision Pro panel’s density of 3,391ppi.

That’d be almost 2 million more pixels per eye than Apple’s £3,500 mixed reality headset. The site also said the displays will have 1,000 nits of brightness, while operating at 90 frames per second and covering 96% of the DCI-PC colour gamut. Apple’s headset covers 92%.

The bad news could be in the post. Those displays are pretty darn expensive and are likely to push the price of Samsung’s headset much closer to the Vision Pro’s lofty tag, rather than sitting in the consumer realm. So, while it might end up being the best VR headset out there, it’s still going to be a very niche product.

The extended reality device, which blends the virtual and real worlds, was displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and will launch later in 2025 Samsung confirmed to a CNBC spokesperson earlier this week.

Samsung has worked with Google and Qualcomm on creating the device, but we’re yet to see it in action beyond a preview of the physical device. We do know it’ll run on a new Google Android XR operating system and be powered by a Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processing unit.

We already knew the Google Gemini AI would be on board as part of the user interface. This week Samsung revealed the experience will be largely influenced by its Galaxy AI artificial intelligence platform.

“To me, the breakthrough technology is a combination of advanced vision capability with intelligence that understands user intention. I think without the intelligence part, it’s a defective product,” Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s mobile executive told CNBC.

It’s possible Samsung will give us a closer look at the headset during an Unpacked event this summer.