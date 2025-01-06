Samsung’s updated Galaxy Book 5 laptops take Galaxy AI to the heights

Samsung has revealed new versions of its Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 laptops, which bring the power of Intel’s Arrow Lake processors to the fore.

Both models will soon be available with the newly-announced Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) processors that are the first of their generation to be available within notebooks.

Samsung is emphasising the AI advancements offered by these chips, which include neural processing units capable of up to 47 trillion operations per second.

Samsung is utilising these processors to superpower its Galaxy AI features that are integrated within these notebooks. Primarily, Samsung is excited about the new AI Select feature, which is a version of Google’s Circle to Search, which came to prominence on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 range around a year ago.

Samsung calls it “an easy way to find information you need while web browsing, shopping, viewing content and more. Simply click on the icon and select the desired search area to instantly retrieve relevant search results, just like on your smartphone or tablet.”

Furthermore there’s a Photo Remaster tool that can retouch your image and unblur your photos. Samsung promises this NPU-driven feature will turn your oldest snaps into sharp, high-quality images. This happens on device, thanks to the powerful NPU within the new Intel chips.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in both 16-inch and 14-inch displays (2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED touchscreen, 120Hz VRR). The larger 16-inch model has 25-hours of battery life that can be recharged to 35% in just half an hour. The quad speakers also include Dolby Atmos support.

The folding 2-in-1 Galaxy Book 360 has a 15-inch display (1,920 x 1,080, 60Hz refresh rate). This will sit a little bit behind Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, which arrived last year with an OLED display.

You can grab these models with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel Arc graphics. There’s Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

All three will be available in February.